Remembering our potential is crucial to America’s future

Dan Savage, the sex columnist, has said that in order to remain in love for the long haul, we need to establish a shared myth.

The myth we create allows us to create an image of the very best, admirable version of our beloved to stand in front of the very flawed human they actually are. We ask our partner to do the same for us. Savage goes on to point out that in doing this, we are also encouraging each other to be our best selves when we can, or when we must.

In a remarkably similar way, we do a lot of myth making when we think about our country and our history. We find it useful, almost irresistible, to create a myth about the land we are supposed to love — using some of the very best facts, and some fictions.