Rent is too darn high; caps gaining traction

In 2024, rent control is gaining traction as one possible solution to a growing affordable housing crisis across the country.

While a rent control bill in Washington state ultimately stalled, caps on rent increases, late charges and fees inched closer to passage than ever before. In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed $80 million to fund anti-homelessness initiatives and public legal defense against evictions. St. Paul, Minnesota, and Montgomery County in Maryland recently joined the list of 200 local governments that successfully regulate rents.

In California, the Justice for Renters Act is on the ballot this November to remove the state’s rent control ban. The 2024 ballot initiative would give local communities the right to stabilize rents and make apartments more affordable for low-income renters.