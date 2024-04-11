 | Thu, Apr 11, 2024
Rent is too darn high; caps gaining traction

Half of all US renters are now paying more than 30% of their income on monthly rent. Building more housing would help, but not enough is built for middle- and low-income individuals.

April 11, 2024 - 3:18 PM

For many the cost of renting a house or apartment is as much as a mortgage, pricing out low-and middle-income earners.(Dreamstime/TNS)

In 2024, rent control is gaining traction as one possible solution to a growing affordable housing crisis across the country.

While a rent control bill in Washington state ultimately stalled, caps on rent increases, late charges and fees inched closer to passage than ever before. In Pennsylvania, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed $80 million to fund anti-homelessness initiatives and public legal defense against evictions. St. Paul, Minnesota, and Montgomery County in Maryland recently joined the list of 200 local governments that successfully regulate rents.

In California, the Justice for Renters Act is on the ballot this November to remove the state’s rent control ban. The 2024 ballot initiative would give local communities the right to stabilize rents and make apartments more affordable for low-income renters.

