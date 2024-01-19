Requiem for the Iowa caucuses

Relief is the immediate feeling in the wake of the Iowa caucuses by those involved: the frozen press corps, the campaigns trying to crack a hardheaded lot, and we residents who could use a respite from all the trash-talking and demonizing. This was probably the last big show. The Democratic caucuses were thrown to the wayside by the national party, and the Republican process is bound for change despite the determination of state party leaders. Iowa’s run as the kickoff state, by all appearances, is finished.

That’s a good thing and a bad thing. Good in that the caucuses corroded our civic life with the acid of dark money pouring into the state nonstop. Bad in that America loses an important rural filter constructed by discerning caucus-goers that forces candidates to meet voters where they are. It allowed candidates such as Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Mike Huckabee to break through without money.

It’s been a lot of fun. We got to meet a lot of political stars. They let us mug into the TV cameras. We had earnest discussions with sincere candidates. We all became political experts.