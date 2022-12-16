 | Fri, Dec 16, 2022
Respect for Marriage Act and its impact on Kansas


Though it goes against the ideology of most Kansans today, the Kansas Constitution bans same-sex marriage. Don’t expect legislators to move to change that law. 

December 16, 2022 - 2:18 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

The Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) provides stronger federal safeguards for married same-sex couples in Kansas. Bipartisan majorities passed it through Congress and President Joe Biden recently signed it into law. 

You might think that marriage is a settled debate. However, as recent politics shows, conservatives in the politics industry are prioritizing the culture war beyond just abortion, especially targeting transgender children and gay and lesbian Americans.  

In our recent Kansas gubernatorial election, Republicans dedicated entire campaign advertisements to transgender students playing sports, hyping that issue above water, energy, or certain key economic matters. 

