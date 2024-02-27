Restricting DEI practices at Kansas universities is irresponsible

Just in time for Black History Month, Kansas Rep. and Higher Education Budget Committee chairman Steven Howe introduced House Bill 2460, calling for restrictions on diversity, equity, and inclusion practices on college campuses.

The bill also provides the opportunity for legal action to those who feel their rights have been violated and would impose a $100,000 penalty for institutions found in violation of certain provisions of the bill. This money would come from the state’s general fund — and the true cost to the state is unknown, according to state budget director Adam Proffitt.

Howe is particularly concerned with hiring practices at institutions like Kansas State University and the University of Kansas, although what specifically he is concerned about is not clear.