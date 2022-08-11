 | Thu, Aug 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Rhetoric about parents’ rights ignores their responsibilities

Kansas doesn't need more laws telling administrators how to run schools

By

Columnists

August 11, 2022 - 1:56 PM

Kansas parents already have a plethora of rights to ensure their children receive a good education. Sadly, too many are either ignorant of those privileges or simply do not want to assume the responsibility of being involved in their childrens’ education. PHOTO BY SOFATUTOR /UNSPLASH

I write, as a retired teacher, to dispute U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner’s proclaimed need for a parents’ bill of rights from his weekly email update earlier this summer. In fact, they are not even his bill of rights, as they come from the office of Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Apparently, his constituents from the 2nd District in Kansas have not asked for these.

I feel exasperated because he has exacerbated parental demands and the Kansas Legislature’s recent proposals, such as making it easier to ban books, posting all curriculum and sources online, and fighting against masking and quarantines, along with a host of other things. It is disingenuous for him to imply that there is a problem with Kansas schools, when there is not.

Related
August 4, 2022
August 1, 2022
May 31, 2022
March 18, 2022
Most Popular