Rhetoric about parents’ rights ignores their responsibilities

I write, as a retired teacher, to dispute U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner’s proclaimed need for a parents’ bill of rights from his weekly email update earlier this summer. In fact, they are not even his bill of rights, as they come from the office of Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Apparently, his constituents from the 2nd District in Kansas have not asked for these.

I feel exasperated because he has exacerbated parental demands and the Kansas Legislature’s recent proposals, such as making it easier to ban books, posting all curriculum and sources online, and fighting against masking and quarantines, along with a host of other things. It is disingenuous for him to imply that there is a problem with Kansas schools, when there is not.