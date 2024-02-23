 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Senate bill to bypass advice of health officials is an insult

'Stay in your lane,' warns Sen. Beverly Gossage, Eudora Republican

February 23, 2024 - 4:57 PM

In February 2021, the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department sponsored a Covid-19 vaccination clinic targeting those age 85 and older. Volunteers Beverly Roush, left, and Karen Gilpin check in other volunteers during a practice run before the clinic opened its doors to the public. The clinic administered all of its allotted 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine in less than two hours.

In the event of another pandemic or other public health emergency, our county commissioners are to have sole discretion on how to respond, according to new legislation approved by the Kansas Senate on Thursday. 

The vote on Senate Bill 391 was 23-17. Six Republicans sided with Democrats in an effort to defeat the measure. From our district, Sen. Caryn Tyson voted in favor of the bill, which now goes before members of the House.

Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is the genesis of the legislation.

