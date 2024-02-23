Senate bill to bypass advice of health officials is an insult

In the event of another pandemic or other public health emergency, our county commissioners are to have sole discretion on how to respond, according to new legislation approved by the Kansas Senate on Thursday.

The vote on Senate Bill 391 was 23-17. Six Republicans sided with Democrats in an effort to defeat the measure. From our district, Sen. Caryn Tyson voted in favor of the bill, which now goes before members of the House.

Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic is the genesis of the legislation.