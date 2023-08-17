 | Thu, Aug 17, 2023
In times of strife, silence is our greatest offense

Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream’ was the most important speech at the March on Washington. This was a close second.

August 17, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Martin Luther King gives his “I Have a Dream” speech to 200,000 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963. (Album/Zuma Press/TNS)

At the age of 92, attorney and activist Clarence Jones reminds us of the life Martin Luther King Jr. might have enjoyed if he had been a simple church pastor or a seminary professor.

Jones, a top King lieutenant and a trusted friend of the slain civil rights leader, has been blessed with longevity and a perch from which to reflect on a great man and an even greater movement.

“I thought Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the greatest geniuses of our time,” said Jones, a lawyer and adviser who helped craft many of King’s soul stirring speeches. “An imperfect person and a perfect calling.”

