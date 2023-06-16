 | Fri, Jun 16, 2023
Southern Baptists’ men-only rule denigrates women

For the women in leadership, they are placed in an impossible position of causing pain to their beloved congregations or being faithful to God’s call.

June 16, 2023 - 3:54 PM

More than 12,000 members of the Southern Baptist Convention gathered in New Orleans on Tuesday and Wednesday for their 2023 annual meeting where a majority voted to forbid women to serve as pastors or elders. (Dreamstime/TNS)

This week, the vote was announced in which the Southern Baptist Convention upheld its Executive Committee’s decision to disfellowship Fern Creek Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky., where Linda Barnes Popham serves as pastor, and Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, Calif., for appointing women to serve in pastoral roles.

Further, the convention voted to amend the constitution of the SBC that a church in cooperation with the convention affirms, appoints or employs only men as any kind of pastor or elder as qualified by Scripture. A second vote will occur at the 2024 SBC annual meeting in order for the amendment to be put into effect.

These votes devalue the worth and callings of women to participate in God’s work through the local church.

