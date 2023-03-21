State park a win-win

Dear Chairwoman Renee Erickson and members of the Senate Committee on Commerce:

I am Bruce Symes, a resident of Iola and Allen County for 37 years and currently a member of the Allen County Commission, and am writing to express my support for HB2331, creating Lehigh Portland State Park.

The Allen County Commission approved a letter of support, which you also have received, at our Feb. 7 meeting, but I also wanted to write a personal letter telling you why I am excited by the prospect for this state park and what it will add to our community, county and region of Southeast Kansas.