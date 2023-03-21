 | Tue, Mar 21, 2023
State park a win-win

Iolan Bruce Symes shares the letter he submitted to state legislators asking for their support of a new state park.

March 21, 2023 - 2:18 PM

Kansas legislators are considering making Lehigh quarry and its surrounding trails a state park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Dear Chairwoman Renee Erickson and members of the Senate Committee on Commerce:

I am Bruce Symes, a resident of Iola and Allen County for 37 years and currently a member of the Allen County Commission, and am writing to express my support for HB2331, creating Lehigh Portland State Park.

The Allen County Commission approved a letter of support, which you also have received, at our Feb. 7 meeting, but I also wanted to write a personal letter telling you why I am excited by the prospect for this state park and what it will add to our community, county and region of Southeast Kansas.

