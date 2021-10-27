The case for regulating Facebook

The congressional testimony of Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that it was always unrealistic to expect that the social media behemoth would ever police itself or place progress over profit.

Now, following Haugen, Sophie Zhang — a second whistleblower and former Facebook data scientist — has said she’s also willing to make a Congressional appeal.

Haugen’s leaks regarding the secretive tech company showed us the extent that Facebook’s algorithms promoted disinformation and harmful speech; Zhang, who spoke before the U.K. Parliament on Oct. 18, highlighted how Facebook actively allowed authoritarian governments to post chaos-sewing propaganda — most famously during the 2016 election.