The reality of small-town journalism

Small-town journalism —and to a lesser degree small-town politics — have gained national attention with the recent events in Marion.

As part of the broader picture, First Amendment protections cannot be overstated, whether it’s a newspaper serving a community in central Kansas or the Washington Post.

On another level, what’s unfolded in this community of less than 2,000 reflects a challenge facing small newspapers — striking that balance between fulfilling their journalistic obligation while knowing that it usually won’t win them popularity awards.