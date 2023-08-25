 | Fri, Aug 25, 2023
The reality of small-town journalism

In any community, the last thing a newspaper owner wants to do is risk losing subscription or advertising support. Yet we know that we can write 99 stories or columns that readers will like — maybe even agree with — but they remember the one that struck a raw nerve.

August 25, 2023 - 3:20 PM

Small-town journalism —and to a lesser degree small-town politics — have gained national attention with the recent events in Marion.

As part of the broader picture, First Amendment protections cannot be overstated, whether it’s a newspaper serving a community in central Kansas or the Washington Post.

On another level, what’s unfolded in this community of less than 2,000 reflects a challenge facing small newspapers — striking that balance between fulfilling their journalistic obligation while knowing that it usually won’t win them popularity awards.

