Over 100 years ago, the National Child Labor Committee used photos of children doing industrial work to demand change in America.

Several states adopted child labor laws, and after much debate and several setbacks, the Fair Labor Standards Act became federal law in 1938.

In 1910, Salvin Nocito, 5 years old, carries 2 pecks of cranberries for long distance to the “bushel-man,” in Browns Mills, N.J. (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.)

Its protections included the nation’s foundational child labor laws, including restrictions on the age of workers and hours they can toil.