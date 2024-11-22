There’s more to a good education than career readiness

With the election of three new members this year, the Kansas State Board of Education is expected to focus more on conservative issues like the recognition of Trans students, books in the school library, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

Yet for all the publicity these issues receive, they do not really capture what the Kansas School Board does most of the time.

There seems to be a bipartisan near-consensus behind the “career readiness” focus in schools. Such a focus undoubtedly has its advantages, but today it has become single-minded.

Career readiness is crowding out vital civic education and extracurricular activities, to the detriment of students.

It started out well. Curricula like the Olathe School District’s 21st Century programs have been designed to keep students focused, connecting their coursework to intended careers.

These programs offer internships and other opportunities so students can make connections and experience a typical workday in their intended field.

Such programs can be useful, keeping students motivated and equipping them with valuable skills.

Unfortunately, today, things are running off the rails.

Consider college preparation. Not all students wish to attend college, and they should not be pressured to do so.

Yet many do set their sights on college, and today’s high school environment bombards them with opportunities — and expectations — to take college courses while still in high school.

These include Advanced Placement (AP) courses, in which students prepare for standardized tests, and dual enrollment courses, in which the high school teacher is also an adjunct faculty member at a local community college or university.

Another option is Early College Admission (ECA), in which students are bussed from high school to an area college or university.

Cramming in as many of these early college courses as possible displaces vital high school experiences like civic education and extracurricular activities.

With students’ anxiety already running sky-high, adding this additional pressure only makes things worse, throwing the students’ lives out of balance and crowding out opportunities to do things they enjoy, like sports, debate, and drama.

It also limits their opportunities to make friends face to face, so they turn to social media instead.