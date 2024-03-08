Though our worldviews are poles apart, I need this friend

It’s amazing how long a passing slight sometimes takes to hit its target.

Most times, they glance off. This one, however, took root.

A friend and I were discussing all things Iola earlier this week. On most things we agreed. As longtime Iolans, we’re excited about the possibilities the new state park could bring. We’re hopeful about recent talks about a recycling program of some measure. And we agree the new elementary school is nothing short of a game-changer for our youth.

From there the discussion segued to the town’s other schools and their fates.

I ventured that in the not-too-distant future an enclosed campus should be in the cards for the high school, primarily for student safety reasons.

“Well, as long as immigration is a problem, you’re probably right,” the friend said.

The blanket accusation came as casually as a remark about the weather. For many it’s become the default response for what ails the country.