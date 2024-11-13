Time for conservation conversations

As a state rich with natural resources, conservation is an issue close to the heart of many Kansans. Individual interests vary from agriculture, recreation, or biodiversity, but conservation provides a common ground for us all to gather. This sentiment runs through our politics as the state’s most broadly supported legislative initiatives are focused on conservation.

With all 165 seats of the Kansas Legislature having just been decided, 2024 is a great opportunity to have conservation conversations (say that five times fast) with legislators. While conservation encompasses a broad number of issues, there are three that are timely and impactful to consider: a state conservation fund, water, and renewable energy.

Below is an overview of these issues, with follow-up questions. While these topics can become quite complex, you don’t need to be an expert to let your legislators know your concerns and priorities.

State conservation fund

Conservation work is funded by a mixture of private and public dollars, including large federal sources such as the Farm Bill.

Kansas is one of only 15 states that does not have a dedicated fund at the state level. This leads to a lack of targeted solutions — Kansas answers for Kansas problems — and an inability to compete with neighboring states for federal grants that require state match. The Kansans for Conservation coalition introduced a bill this past legislative session to rectify this discrepancy. The coalition includes a breadth of organizations (almost 40) including the Kansas Farm Bureau, Ducks Unlimited, and the Kansas Recreation and Park Association. The bill is expected to be reintroduced in 2025.

Funding a new program can be a tricky task for legislators. However, it is important to remember that the state remains fiscally healthy and a state conservation fund is broadly supported by taxpayers (over 80%). Legislators could familiarize themselves with Kansans for Conservation or the 2024 House Bill 2541. Here are a couple of other ways to approach the subject.

I’m interested in a state conservation fund to support natural resource projects in my district. How can we support this effort?

I would like to see more of my tax dollars go to conservation and am enthused by the idea of a state conservation fund. Can we bring this opportunity to our state?

Water

As the lifeblood of, well, everything, water is critical for all aspects of Kansas. Quality and quantity deficiencies have caused issues in agricultural production, municipal supply, and ecosystem services with recent droughts exacerbating existing issues.

In 2023, the Legislature expanded its investment into the historically underfunded state water plan fund with an additional $35 million. Now, the Kansas Water Authority has embarked on a strategic planning process to revamp the state’s approach to water. Throughout this progress, Kansans are being asked to highlight priorities and needed improvements in existing programs. The results of this effort will determine the state’s long-term approach to issues such as aquifer depletion and reservoir management.

Legislators will likely be reviewing these recommendations early in the 2025 session, so they should remember the importance of natural infrastructure and solutions. They should refresh their familiarity with the Water Authority’s process and then consider other questions.

What role does natural infrastructure play in resolving our district’s water issues?

What efforts at the state level have improved our soil health? What can everyday folks do to support?

Renewable energy

A responsible transition to renewable energy is necessary to mitigate the effects of a changing climate. Kansas has an abundance of renewable energy capacity in both wind and solar. As a state, there are numerous opportunities to streamline the development of this capacity in low impact areas. This is a goal that native landscape protection, production agriculture, and elected leaders can work together to achieve.

Energy can be a tense topic, but lawmakers could consider role they envision renewable energy playing in the future of powering Kansas. Here are a couple of other points to consider.

I support the renewable energy transition but want to make sure it is done responsibly. What protections should the state provide for native landscapes?

Many other states have state energy plans or similar guidance that help streamline the transition to renewables. How could a similar plan be enacted in Kansas?

Please stay informed as we head into the legislative session.

About the author: Justin Cobb is government relations manager for The Nature Conservancy in Kansas.