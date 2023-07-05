TSA, airport staff shortages make summer travel a nightmare

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sounded off last week, focusing his ire on the Federal Aviation Administration after thunderstorms were deemed the cause of the cancellation of thousands of U.S. flights last Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. While Kirby blamed airport staffing issues, the FAA said staffing limitations did not play a role in this instance.

Regardless, in several key East Coast hubs, staffing is an issue. Due to Transportation Security Administration staffing shortages at key airports, travelers will face longer lines, which will cause missed flights and missed connections throughout the system and may contribute to a more nightmarish travel and vacation season.

Earlier this year, the FAA said East Coast airports will be the hardest hit, with delays to rise by 45% when compared with those last summer. Staffing shortages and rising consumer demand are driving the problem. Last summer, New York-area airports reported more than 40,000 flight delays, which amounted to the highest yearly percentage of delayed flights in seven years, Business Insider stated in a March article.