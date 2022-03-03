Ukrainians deserve Nobel Peace Price nomination

Anyone with access to the news and a moral sense knows who is responsible for the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine. Yet realistically many of those confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks won’t survive their heroic effort. So instead of waiting for history’s verdict, this is the moment to thank the Ukrainians for coming to freedom’s defense by nominating them for the Nobel Peace Prize.

It was a flood of deja vu that suggested the potential of a nomination campaign for the Ukrainians. Kyiv’s devastation triggered memories of similar scenes in the 1940s: Nazi bombers attacking long lines of refugees fleeing Paris and the ruins of Warsaw and Berlin.

Today’s news is a haunting replay of the overture to World War II. Adolf Hitler’s conquests began with his demand that Czechoslovakia give up a border region populated with German speakers. They were persecuted, he claimed. He would be their liberator, much as Putin says he is not invading, but liberating, Ukraine.