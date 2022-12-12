US-China conflict is over chips

Most Americans are unaware that the United States is already fighting a war with China that involves Taiwan.

This war isn’t yet being fought with weapons. Instead, it is a battle to control the world’s most critical technology: the design and production of microchips — on which virtually everything in our modern world depends.

From microwaves to smartphones to cars, from the stock market to missiles — our economy and military run on the tiny silicon chips that power computer systems. “We rely on them for all aspects of our daily life,” I was told by Chris Miller, author of the important new book “Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology.” “Our society can’t function without chips.”