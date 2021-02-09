Menu Search Log in

Virginia deserves a victory lap for ending executions

Let's hope other states follow

By

Columnists

February 9, 2021 - 9:39 AM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Photo by (Zach Gibson/Getty Images/TNS)

The Virginia legislature on Friday voted to abolish the death penalty in a state that has sent more people to the gallows than any other in American history. It also made Virginia the first of the secessionist Civil War states to ban capital punishment, a practice with deep roots in slavery and the racism that framed an economic system based on white supremacy.

Virginia deserves its victory lap.

It has become clear in recent years that more and more Americans have lost their appetite for killing fellow citizens as a criminal punishment.

Related
December 8, 2020
July 14, 2020
June 30, 2020
August 14, 2018
Trending