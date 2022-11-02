Vote no to defeat a Legislature power grab

November’s ballot question 1, another constitutional amendment, appears harmless on first reading. A closer look, however, reveals it to be a dangerous overreach by the Kansas Legislature. The amendment’s goal, a “legislative veto,” violates democratic principles and must be defeated by voters.

A quick civics lesson review is helpful to understand this amendment. 1) Both our federal and state constitutions rely on the separation of powers. 2) Government is organized into three separate branches to make sure that no single branch of government could ever become too powerful. 3) The Legislature enacts laws and appropriates money, the governor implements laws with rule-making agencies, and courts rule on challenges to laws. 4) Each branch “checks” the power of the others.

All branches of Kansas government are relevant to understanding this amendment’s threat. Let’s start with the ballot language that states the Legislature has no power to limit rules made by agencies under the governor’s supervision.