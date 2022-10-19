 | Thu, Oct 20, 2022
Voter engagement critical to saving US democracy

Efforts to cast doubt about the legitimacy of our elections is just one of many designed to erode trust in our public institutions. We must fight back against such seditious motives.

October 19, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Photo by Joseph Chan/Unsplash

Kansas and all of the United States teeter on the edge of a treacherous canyon. If we drop into that vast gulf, climbing out again will take years if not decades.

Yet nearly half of us, if not more, prefer to ignore the yawning abyss.

As evidence, I present two separate yet interconnected stories. The first appeared in Kansas Reflector over the weekend. It outlined the potential consequences of a case before the U.S. Supreme Court. Called Moore v. Harper, the case involves a bizarre concept called the independent state legislature theory.

