 | Tue, Aug 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Waving is a simple way to connect

Some waves are given grudgingly. The wizened old farmer gripped the steering wheel. His eyes fixed firmly ahead. As he came close, I waved. Somehow he couldn't help himself. He flicked up an index finger in acknowledgement. I counted it as a wave.

By

Columnists

August 15, 2023 - 3:04 PM

A person waves out their car window in Evanston, Illinois on Jan. 18, 2021. (Youngrae Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Not long ago, I moved from a tiny town to a small city of about 8,000 people in central Illinois to be closer to the action. You know: band concerts, ice cream socials, veterans’ sandwich sales in the park and even a professional summer theater festival, as well as a mayor who personally waters the huge flower-bedecked urns along Main Street. (Talk about good politics.)

A broken-down professor, I have been conducting a social science experiment in and around my new town. My finding to date: Waving is good; more would be better.

An inveterate walker, I give a rather hearty wave to every car and pedestrian I confront along city streets, country roads, park lanes and rails-to-trails paths. Nine of 10 folks I meet wave back. The fraction may be higher, but the sun’s glare on windshields sometimes blocks my view.

Related
July 1, 2018
April 27, 2017
April 27, 2017
May 28, 2013
Most Popular