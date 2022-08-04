What an uprising in Kansas means for other red states

The conservative “pro-life” movement managed to do something that abortion-rights activists have been trying to do for decades — they have destroyed the stigma around abortion.

When the same Supreme Court justices who had testified during Congressional hearings that Roe v. Wade was settled law overturned abortion rights soon after, the house of cards began to fall.

Women started speaking about abortion in ways I had never heard before. Mothers bought Plan B pills for their college-aged daughters. Grandmothers shared stories about botched, illegal abortions performed before Roe. It galvanized Gen Z, the least religiously affiliated generation in this country’s history, to speak out on social media and raise eye-popping amounts of money for abortion funds.