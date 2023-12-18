 | Mon, Dec 18, 2023
Menu Search Log in

What happens when the happy memories fade

'You look just like a shepherd,' my husband said. 'I look like a guy with a towel on his head,' our youngest son said.

By

Columnists

December 18, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Every year I think of the wonder in my baby sister’s voice: “I got a puppy!” PHOTO BY MARGARET RENKL

My happiest Christmas memories take the form of snapshots, or the briefest of video clips, though in most cases no actual photographic documentation exists. Even when I study on them, even when I work in earnest to call them up again in some fuller form, they remain only flashes. 

Such memories exist entirely as fragments, freeze-frame likenesses of ephemeral joy:

The held breath just before my husband pulls down the creaky attic ladder in the hallway outside our sons’ bedrooms. That midnight pause, year after year, as he listens for any stirring behind their closed doors.

Related
December 10, 2021
November 16, 2018
December 15, 2017
December 12, 2013
Most Popular