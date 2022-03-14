When a Florida lobbyist has Kansas lawmakers in its grip, you know it’s bad

The Kansas Legislature and its committees take up tons of bad bills every year.

Some of them make sense but would have destructive consequences (everyone likes tax cuts, for instance, but if you cut them too much, government won’t function). Some of them are motivated by outdated moral or religious codes (hello pot prohibition and anti-trans legislation). But some of them? Some of them are simply dumb.

Such was the case on Thursday, when the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 501, a measure that would restrict access to an array of public assistance programs, such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The bill’s main advocate wasn’t even a Kansas legislator: It was the Florida-based Opportunity Solutions Project, the lobbying branch of Koch-linked Foundation for Government Accountability. And the cost of a bill meant to restrict access to lifesaving programs for families? Some $27 million for administration.