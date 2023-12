I’ve missed only one Christmas with some sort of family.

Even today I can remember the pangs of loneliness while trying to steel myself with a cavalier attitude. I was 20 and attending school in the north of England. A dorm mate invited me to spend the day with her family down south.

At the time I was sharing a house with two older gentlemen who kept rigid control of a thermostat that never allowed your clothing to get drier than damp.