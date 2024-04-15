Why this conservative Republican supports Medicaid expansion in Kansas

I’ve been a lifelong Republican, born and raised a conservative.

I still have a picture of me standing with George W. Bush in a Bass Pro shirt after working at an event for him.

Although we were poor, my single mother taught me that work is good for the soul and that anything that disincentivizes work is bad for the individual and our community.

So, initially, I did not support the Affordable Care Act when it first became law in 2010. I was against Medicaid expansion in those early years.