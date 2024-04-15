 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Why this conservative Republican supports Medicaid expansion in Kansas

At Hutch Regional, our emergency department, which averages more than 65 patients a day, has become a front door for our hospital, as many of those patients do not have a way to access preventive care. Expanding Medicaid would help cover that gap.

In March, Kansans rallied in the Statehouse to show support for Medicaid expansion. Kansans from all over the state sent in 900 testimonies in support of expanding services. AS a body, Kansas legislators have yet to debate the matter let alone bring it to a vote. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

I’ve been a lifelong Republican, born and raised a conservative. 

I still have a picture of me standing with George W. Bush in a Bass Pro shirt after working at an event for him. 

Although we were poor, my single mother taught me that work is good for the soul and that anything that disincentivizes work is bad for the individual and our community. 

So, initially, I did not support the Affordable Care Act when it first became law in 2010. I was against Medicaid expansion in those early years. 

