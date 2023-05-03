Yes, the Brits need their monarchy

If the past decade has an overarching lesson, it is that, in politics, culture and society, emotion is often more powerful than reason. The coronation on May 6 of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, will not resolve the daunting array of problems facing the citizens of the United Kingdom. But — if only for a weekend — it will make a great many of them feel much better.

The ceremony in Westminster Abbey — the site of royal coronations since the 11th century — will be a ritual that, for a modern Group of Seven democracy, is almost unbelievably antiquated and full of flummery. It will involve three separate chairs for the king alone; two maces; four swords; extraordinarily elaborate robes and a “shroud tunic” symbolizing purity before God; three crowns; and the anointment of the monarch by the Archbishop of Canterbury with holy oil (a part of the ceremony still considered too sacred to be televised).

The sheer irrationality of all this in the 21st century is not lost on the British, who are busily griping about the pomp, cost and personal antics of the royal family. Only days before the coronation, the grievances of the king’s younger son, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, still fill the headlines (after much debate, Harry is attending, but his wife is not). Opinion polls suggest that overall public support for the monarchy is declining — though it still exceeds 50 percent. There are threats of disruption by social justice activists of the coronation procession.