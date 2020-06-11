Menu Search Log in

Council’s proposal for payroll increase paints a rosy picture

While other cities are slashing budgets and trimming staffs, Iola appears to be an island of prosperity as it considers a generous payroll increase for 2021.

June 11, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Iola Mayor Jon Wells, center, seeks a vote on a procedural matter at a recent Iola City Council meeting, along with Council members Mark Peters, left, and Nickolas Kinder. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

After more than 10 years of economic growth — the longest expansion in 166 years — the wheels have fallen off the U.S. wagon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States officially entered a recession in February, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The good news is that although the economy was sent into a tailspin overnight, economists say it’s already beginning to pick up steam now that businesses are opening back up.

