Council’s proposal for payroll increase paints a rosy picture

After more than 10 years of economic growth — the longest expansion in 166 years — the wheels have fallen off the U.S. wagon due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United States officially entered a recession in February, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The good news is that although the economy was sent into a tailspin overnight, economists say it’s already beginning to pick up steam now that businesses are opening back up.
