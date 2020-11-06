Country needlessly held in suspense in election’s outcome

The outcome of the presidential race will seem almost anti-climactic after the drawn-out process of counting the ballots cast early either by mail or in person.
By presstime for today’s paper the outcome was still unknown, making for a very exasperating situation for someone with unforgiving deadlines.
Four grueling days counting millions of ballots, some cast weeks before the election, has been painful to watch.
