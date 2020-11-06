Menu Search Log in

Country needlessly held in suspense in election’s outcome

Four grueling days counting millions of ballots, some cast weeks before the election, has been painful to watch. And it didn’t have to be.

By

Opinion

November 6, 2020 - 3:56 PM

The outcome of the presidential race will seem almost anti-climactic after the drawn-out process of counting the ballots cast early either by mail or in person.

By presstime for today’s paper the outcome was still unknown, making for a very exasperating situation for someone with unforgiving deadlines.

