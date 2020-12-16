Court dismisses KS voter ID law and its claim of voter fraud

For all intents and purposes, voter fraud does not exist in the United States.

With a president accusing as much, this year in particular, election officials have been on the lookout for irregularities, and, fortunately, have found no more than the usual slip-ups.

So no, ballot boxes weren’t stuffed with fake ballots, people didn’t vote multiple times using aliases (dead or alive), poll workers didn’t falsify counts, and ballots weren’t burned or tossed into drainage ditches.