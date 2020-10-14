Dangers of absolute power shown in full relief

A gaffe, one famous political writer once explained, is when a politician accidentally tells the truth.

By that measure, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle came up with a show-stopper in late September, while speaking to a conservative group called the Wichita Pachyderm Club. Video of the speech was posted on Facebook.

Republicans need to win two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Kansas Legislature this year, Wagle told an unmasked, un-distanced audience.