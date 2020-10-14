Menu Search Log in

Dangers of absolute power shown in full relief

Wagle wants supermajorities in both houses so her party can rig the redistricting process to elect and protect Republican candidates.

By

Opinion

October 14, 2020 - 8:50 AM

Susan Wagle

A gaffe, one famous political writer once explained, is when a politician accidentally tells the truth.

By that measure, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle came up with a show-stopper in late September, while speaking to a conservative group called the Wichita Pachyderm Club. Video of the speech was posted on Facebook.

Republicans need to win two-thirds majorities in both houses of the Kansas Legislature this year, Wagle told an unmasked, un-distanced audience.

