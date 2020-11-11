Delayed transition makes U.S. vulnerable

On Monday, Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated voters endorsing Senate Republicans. In the same breath, he questioned the validity of their ballots if they did not also endorse President Donald Trump.
You’re right. It doesn’t make sense.
A ballot can’t be half legitimate.
