Delayed transition makes U.S. vulnerable

The refusal by Trump and his allies to concede defeat places the United States in bad company, and at a very vulnerable time.

November 11, 2020 - 9:34 AM

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. in their first public step toward a transition of power. Photo by (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

On Monday, Sen. Mitch McConnell celebrated voters endorsing Senate Republicans. In the same breath, he questioned the validity of their ballots if they did not also endorse President Donald Trump.

You’re right. It doesn’t make sense. 

A ballot can’t be half legitimate.

