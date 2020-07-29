Menu Search Log in

Despite emergency, it will be business as usual for Big Pharma

"With so much government buy-in will the pharmaceutical industry feel compelled to give the public a price break? Not willingly."

By

Opinion

July 29, 2020 - 8:09 AM

Until a vaccine is discovered, Kansans must remain vigilant in their defense against COVID-19.

The U.S. Government is putting its shoulder to the wheel in an effort to develop a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billions of U.S. tax dollars are being committed to Operation Warp Speed to research, develop, manufacture and distribute several vaccines to fight the coronavirus. 

With such a public investment, it’s our hope the vaccine will be free for at least the low-income.

Related
July 15, 2020
June 12, 2020
May 5, 2020
March 25, 2020
Trending