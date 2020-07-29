Despite emergency, it will be business as usual for Big Pharma

The U.S. Government is putting its shoulder to the wheel in an effort to develop a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Billions of U.S. tax dollars are being committed to Operation Warp Speed to research, develop, manufacture and distribute several vaccines to fight the coronavirus.
With such a public investment, it’s our hope the vaccine will be free for at least the low-income.
