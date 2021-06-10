Don’t fear Critical Race Theory

In today’s soundbyte and social media posting world, it would be easy to write that the backlash against Critical Race Theory is proof of why we need Critical Race Theory, but I think it would be better to defend Critical Race Theory on its merits.

First off, I have read there is a difference between Critical Race Theory and Culturally Responsive Teaching. Just to mess with us, the god of acronyms (GOA) decided to give these two the same initials — CRT. But from what I understand CRT (Critical Race Theory) is what professors argue about and CRT (Culturally Responsive Teaching) is what kids in K-12 learn and can be boiled down to — be nice to one another and respect and learn about each other’s culture.

I think both CRTs acknowledge that our nation needs to come to a better understanding about race and that we are experiencing a time when the view of U.S. history is being seen through a different, important and mostly neglected lens. And it is an upsetting view, to say the least. I read The 1619 Project and it was like getting hit by a thunderbolt, but it is a thunderbolt that has, I think, opened my eyes further to the inspirational history of how Black people in America have survived and thrived under terrible circumstances.