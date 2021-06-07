 | Mon, Jun 07, 2021
Critical Race Theory: Manufacturing a crisis

You don’t need a fancy academic label like “CRT” to think about how race matters in America. 

By

Columnists

June 7, 2021 - 9:51 AM

Conservatives pushing for the legislation say critical race theory fuels division and causes white students to be ashamed of their race. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

From DC to Kansas, culture war issues are topping the conservative agenda. Many conservatives are advocating restricting speech in schools to ban something called “critical race theory” (CRT).  

Patrick Miller

CRT isn’t a theory like, say, the theory of gravity that has clear rules and equations. Rather, it’s more like a perspective. Oversimplified, it means thinking about how race matters in law, society, and institutions, often in ways that promote racial inequality. 

For example, Black families generally have less inherited wealth than White families. CRT might encourage considering how slavery and segregation limited economic opportunities for Blacks over generations, contributing to a racial wealth gap today. 

