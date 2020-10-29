Don’t let politics monopolize your life

“Republicans shouldn’t thresh with Democrats.”

My father was imparting wisdom upon me, something he’d heard from his father, learned on their farm in Kansas. Wisdom that maybe we could use today.

I’d probably better translate. Back then farmers banded together to buy a threshing machine to be shared among neighboring farms during wheat harvest. This great communal tradition is laden with nostalgic memories of neighbor helping neighbor. The threshing picnic at the end of harvest is a rich icon of idyllic rural life. Friendship shown all around, we imagine.