Don’t let politics monopolize your life

Our communities are built out of a multitude of shared experiences and values, respect and mutual need. Politics today threatens to silence all those other ways by which we define ourselves, to break those links that bind us together.

October 29, 2020 - 8:18 AM

Photo by Kansas News Service/Chris Neal/KCUR.ORG

“Republicans shouldn’t thresh with Democrats.”

My father was imparting wisdom upon me, something he’d heard from his father, learned on their farm in Kansas. Wisdom that maybe we could use today.

I’d probably better translate. Back then farmers banded together to buy a threshing machine to be shared among neighboring farms during wheat harvest. This great communal tradition is laden with nostalgic memories of neighbor helping neighbor. The threshing picnic at the end of harvest is a rich icon of idyllic rural life. Friendship shown all around, we imagine.

