‘Dr. Biden’: valuing education, overcoming sexism

An opinion piece in Friday's Wall Street Journal ridiculed incoming first lady Jill Biden's advanced degrees. That would never happen to a man.

By

Opinion

December 14, 2020 - 9:16 AM

Jill Biden, wife of President-elect Joe Biden, at a campaign event in October. Photo by (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

The Wall Street Journal ill-advisedly published an opinion piece Friday that ridiculed incoming first lady Jill Biden for professionally referring to herself as Dr. Jill Biden.

“Dr. Jill Biden sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic,” wrote Joseph Epstein, a long-ago lecturer at Northwestern University, maintaining that only those who had delivered babies were deserving of the title “Dr.”

In the piece, Epstein patronizingly calls Biden, “kiddo.”

