‘Dreamers’ will suffer from ruling

The West is burning. Europe and China are flooding. The global temperature is heating up to dangerous levels in ways that defy our will to fix them.

Worldwide, 4 million have died of COVID-19, which, despite effective vaccines, appears to be resurging. In the meantime, the world’s oldest democracy — ours — is having an identity crisis.

In the middle of this turmoil, how do we muster enough compassion to resolve the plight of 800,000 “Dreamers” who were dealt a tough blow on July 16 by a federal judge in Texas?