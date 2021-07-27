 | Tue, Jul 27, 2021
Menu Search Log in

‘Dreamers’ will suffer from ruling

The Dreamers’ dreams were interrupted when Judge Andrew Hanen of the United States District Court in Houston ruled that President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he created DACA — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — in 2012.

By

Opinion

July 27, 2021 - 7:17 AM

DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 18, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

The West is burning. Europe and China are flooding. The global temperature is heating up to dangerous levels in ways that defy our will to fix them.

Worldwide, 4 million have died of COVID-19, which, despite effective vaccines, appears to be resurging. In the meantime, the world’s oldest democracy — ours — is having an identity crisis.

In the middle of this turmoil, how do we muster enough compassion to resolve the plight of 800,000 “Dreamers” who were dealt a tough blow on July 16 by a federal judge in Texas?

Related
June 18, 2020
November 12, 2019
January 4, 2019
November 13, 2018
Most Popular