Eating crow is no picnic

“You have to eat what you get,” was the challenge from one of my friends.

June 26, 2020 - 2:52 PM

Several times I’ve figuratively eaten crow. One time I literally dined on one of the birds.

But first, the backstory.

When I was in my early teens in the 1950s, corn was picked on the ear, not shelled as with today’s sophisticated combines. For whatever reasons, things sometimes went awry and ears were left in the field.

