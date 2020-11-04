Menu Search Log in

2020 Election: Women gain seats at the table

Incrementally, Americans are accepting that women are as equipped to lead as men. But we’re not there yet.

By

Editorials

November 4, 2020 - 8:07 AM

For the first time ever, there will be a woman on the ballot in every congressional race in Kansas. Clockwise from bottom left: Rep. Sharice Davids, Kali Barnett, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, Laura Lombard, Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, all Democrats, and Republican Amanda Adkins. (Composite by Kansas Reflector)

Women made history in Tuesday’s election.

Though the results are not final, a record number of women ran for Congress. Both Democratic and Republican parties were well-represented by female candidates.

This election’s numbers surpassed those of 2018, which saw a 40% increase in female candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives and a 28% increase for seats to the U.S. Senate.

Related
August 14, 2020
November 19, 2018
November 7, 2018
September 10, 2018
Trending