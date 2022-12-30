 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

A needed safeguard on future elections

Both Republicans and Democrats agreed on the need to update the 1887 legislation, clarifying that a vice president does not have the power to overturn election results

By

Editorials

December 30, 2022 - 12:21 PM

Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi preside over the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol earlier in the day on Jan. 6, 2021. Both Pence and Pelosi were targets of the terrorists. A mock gallows and noose was constructed on the Capitol grounds with Pence as their target. Once the rioters broke into the Capitol, shouts of “Where’s Nancy?” rang through its halls. (J. Scott Applewhite/AFP/GettyImages/TNS)

This nation owes a debt of gratitude to Congress for passing the Electoral Count Reform Act as part of the $1.7 trillion year-end funding bill in one of the last acts of the lame-duck session.

The process was relatively swift, by congressional standards. Introduced in July, the bill was drafted by a working group of bipartisan senators. By September, Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., who also advised the group, shepherded it through to a remarkable 14-1 vote.

Just before Christmas, the Senate passed the bill on a strong bipartisan vote. The House passed the bill the following day. President Joe Biden later signed it and the funding bill into law, thanking the electoral reform bill’s bipartisan authors, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., along with Klobuchar and Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., “for finding compromise to strengthen our democracy in the face of election denialism and assaults on our bedrock constitutional values.”

Related
September 26, 2022
January 31, 2022
January 21, 2022
June 30, 2020
Most Popular