A new nuclear arms race must be tempered

With China quickly becoming a nuclear powerhouse equal to Russia and the U.S., the political dynamics become all the more fraught with hazard.

Editorials

November 20, 2023 - 3:43 PM

An out of service missile stands as a sculpture at the main gate of Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont., where hundreds of nuclear missiles are siloed over thousands of square miles and ready to launch from remote underground rooms on the base. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

The world is entering a dangerous nuclear arms race unlike anything since the first atomic bomb, but it does not have to end in catastrophe. Treaties controlling nuclear arms — verifiable and binding, to limit or reduce stockpiles and prevent miscalculation or error — can lead to more stability. They require political will from leaders of the United States, Russia and China that does not exist today.

Why does it matter? Nuclear weapons can destroy societies; nuclear fire is more powerful by a factor of 10 million to 100 million than chemical fire in conventional explosives.

The new factor is China, which aspires to roughly match the nuclear arsenals of the United States and Russia over the next decade or so. If the first arms race led to two-way bargaining — often with the strategic maneuvering of chess — the new one will be three-way and excruciatingly difficult. The concept of cocked-pistols deterrence — maintaining a credible nuclear threat to keep others from attacking — will be even more unpredictable and scary than during the Cold War.

