Anti-abortion activists are forcing a recount of the Aug. 2 referendum on abortion in nine counties.

The request was granted by the Kansas Secretary of State’s office when the proponents put forth almost $120,000 to go toward the laborious effort of recounting the votes by hand.

The activists’ initial goal was a statewide recount of all 105 counties, which required raising $229,300, which they failed to do by Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline.