Alaska’s Bristol Bay gets a reprieve

The next time someone moans that Congress needs term limits, remember Bristol Bay. Sometimes it takes a long time to accomplish important goals in Washington, D.C.
U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell fought for more than a decade to save Bristol Bay’s clean waters and habitat.
In 2011, Cantwell, D-Wash., became the first U.S. senator to oppose the Pebble Mine at the headwaters of rivers that feed Bristol Bay. Last week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finally blocked the project.
