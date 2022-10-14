 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
Amendment 1 on Nov. 8 ballot gives lawmakers undue power

We oppose the proposal and urge voters to reject Amendment 1. It’s a bad policy no matter who is governor, or which party he or she belongs to. 

October 14, 2022

If Republican legislators have their way, Gov. Laura Kelly will no longer be behind the wheel when it comes to the powers of the executive branch. If passed, Amendment 1 on Nov. 8 ballot would give state lawmakers the power to override a governor’s actions with a simple majority vote instead of the current two-thirds majority threshold. Kelly is pictured in a Kubota track loader on Oct. 14 in Salina to celebrate an expansion of the Great Plains Manufacturing facility there. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVEROR’S OFFICE

A constitutional amendment on the Kansas ballot Nov. 8 would give the Republican-controlled Legislature veto power over rules and regulations issued by the governor. Such an amendment would fundamentally shift the balance of power between the legislative and executive branches of government. 

We oppose the proposal and urge voters to reject Amendment 1. It’s a bad policy no matter who is governor, or which party he or she belongs to. 

The idea was originally brought up a year ago by Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is now seeking to deny Gov. Laura Kelly a second term. Republicans are upset because Kelly has used her veto power as governor to block Republican-backed hot-button bills such as a proposed ban against transgender athletes playing on girls sports teams. 

