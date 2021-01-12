American democracy hangs in the balance

In hindsight, that rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol should be no surprise.

In early December, President Donald Trump began rallying his supporters to mark their calendars. “Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6th. Be there, will be wild!,” he tweeted.

Across social media platforms, the messages portending a “day of reckoning” grew in number and urgency up until the very moment the crowds surged into the building, breaking windows, assaulting security forces, and pillaging democracy in its most concrete form.