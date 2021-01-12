Menu Search Log in

American democracy hangs in the balance

A president who tries to skew election results and interfere with democracy, must be held accountable. 

By

Editorials

January 12, 2021 - 10:08 AM

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS)

In hindsight, that rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol should be no surprise.

In early December, President Donald Trump began rallying his supporters to mark their calendars. “Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6th. Be there, will be wild!,” he tweeted. 

Across social media platforms, the messages portending a “day of reckoning” grew in number and  urgency up until the very moment the crowds surged into the building, breaking windows, assaulting security forces, and pillaging democracy in its most concrete form. 

Related
January 7, 2021
January 7, 2021
January 6, 2021
January 6, 2021
Trending