As Democrats mix messages on immigration, they risk hypocrisy

New York City mayor Eric Adams wrapped up a four-day visit to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia this weekend. While abroad, Adams praised his hometown’s “Empire State of Mind” and promoted the Big Apple as a wonderful place to start a business. To hear the city’s mayor talk, New York City is the best place in the world.

But please don’t come, said Adams, in an attempt to turn on the city’s “No Vacancy” sign. As his administration grapples with how to care for the 60,000 migrants now in the city’s care, Adams has taken it upon himself to spread a very mixed message: New York City is wonderful, but stay home.

Good luck. After learning the purpose of Mayor Adam’s trip, one migrant in Ecuador was confused. “How can you tell someone not to follow their American dream?” asked Carlos Gabriel Hernández. Protesters in Colombia waved signs that said “The real face of New York’’ and called the mayor a “migrant hating creep.”