 | Mon, Oct 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

As Democrats mix messages on immigration, they risk hypocrisy

Values don’t mean anything if they change when the going gets tough.

By

Editorials

October 9, 2023 - 3:04 PM

Immigrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on Sept. 30, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images/TNS)

New York City mayor Eric Adams wrapped up a four-day visit to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia this weekend. While abroad, Adams praised his hometown’s “Empire State of Mind” and promoted the Big Apple as a wonderful place to start a business. To hear the city’s mayor talk, New York City is the best place in the world.

But please don’t come, said Adams, in an attempt to turn on the city’s “No Vacancy” sign. As his administration grapples with how to care for the 60,000 migrants now in the city’s care, Adams has taken it upon himself to spread a very mixed message: New York City is wonderful, but stay home.

Good luck. After learning the purpose of Mayor Adam’s trip, one migrant in Ecuador was confused. “How can you tell someone not to follow their American dream?” asked Carlos Gabriel Hernández. Protesters in Colombia waved signs that said “The real face of New York’’ and called the mayor a “migrant hating creep.”

Related
January 10, 2022
April 9, 2021
June 9, 2020
May 12, 2020
Most Popular