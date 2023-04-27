Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy comes as no surprise

Market discipline is at long last reasserting itself as the Federal Reserve normalizes monetary policy. The latest casualty is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which filed for bankruptcy on Sunday following years of changing consumer trends and financial losses that were unsustainable as interest rates rose.

A decade ago, Bed Bath & Beyond was a brick-and-mortar star with a $16 billion market cap. With interest rates at near-zero for a decade, the company went on an acquisition binge, buying up companies such as Cost Plus World Market in 2012 and Decorist in 2017.

Yet the big-box retailer was slow to adapt to the e-commerce era. Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s invested in improving their online and logistics operations, which enabled them to better compete with Amazon. Bed Bath & Beyond’s failure to do so was costly during the Covid government lockdowns as it racked up billions of dollars in losses.