 | Thu, Apr 27, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond’s bankruptcy comes as no surprise


Big box retailer's slow adaptation to the e-commerce era proved costly during the Covid-19 pandemic

By

Editorials

April 27, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Market discipline is at long last reasserting itself as the Federal Reserve normalizes monetary policy. The latest casualty is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., which filed for bankruptcy on Sunday following years of changing consumer trends and financial losses that were unsustainable as interest rates rose.

A decade ago, Bed Bath & Beyond was a brick-and-mortar star with a $16 billion market cap. With interest rates at near-zero for a decade, the company went on an acquisition binge, buying up companies such as Cost Plus World Market in 2012 and Decorist in 2017.

Yet the big-box retailer was slow to adapt to the e-commerce era. Target, Walmart, Home Depot and Lowe’s invested in improving their online and logistics operations, which enabled them to better compete with Amazon. Bed Bath & Beyond’s failure to do so was costly during the Covid government lockdowns as it racked up billions of dollars in losses.

